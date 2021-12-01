A Chilliwack Chiefs road trip to Penticton would normally be a quick three hour trip up the Coquihalla, but the highway is badly damaged and impassable. (BC Transportation)

A Chilliwack Chiefs road trip to Penticton would normally be a quick three hour trip up the Coquihalla, but the highway is badly damaged and impassable. (BC Transportation)

EDITORIAL: Weather anomalies are not normal

Extreme weather is becoming more and more common

The past year has been defined by unusual weather events and climate irregularities.

In summer, heat records in Canada and especially in British Columbia were shattered, with temperatures breaking records by several degrees. Those past records had been set in the late 1930s.

British Columbia’s 2021 wildfire season was the third-worst in recorded history. Smoke blanketed many communities throughout the province, and British Columbians watched to see if their communities would be at risk from a wildfire. The community of Lytton was destroyed by fire during the summer. Breathing was difficult, especially for those with underlying lung issues.

And now, as winter approaches, recent extreme flooding and mudslides destroyed homes, washed out highways and blocked all road access between the Lower Mainland and the British Columbia Interior.

WATCH: B.C. officials urge residents to prep for more storms, say food supply is stable

Recovering and rebuilding from each of these events is difficult and costly.

In recent years, weather anomalies have become more frequent than in the past, and the outcomes have been more severe than before.

Whether each of the unusual weather events of the past few years is a one-off irregularity or part of global climate change, the underlying message remains the same. We need strategies to deal with natural disasters and massive weather-related disruptions.

Without good strategies in place, future years could prove even more challenging than what we have experienced in the past few years.

Forest management, fire controls, flood prevention and other initiatives will become essential.

Without wise planning, weather events such as those seen over the past year could result in a level of devastation none of us can comprehend.

— Black Press

Severe weather

Previous story
LETTER: Young drivers deserve kudos for clearing tree off Highway 4

Just Posted

Cindy Simpson, left, and Helma Swinkels, right, from Bibi J’s in Port Alberni make a pair of donations to Sally Anderson for the Read and Feed program. Bibi J’s donated $3,000 while Simpson and her husband made a separate donation of $500. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Bibi J’s gift shop donates $3,000 to Port Alberni’s school Read and Feed program

The City of Port Alberni purchased Catalyst Paper’s lagoons when they were no longer needed, in anticipation of expanding wastewater treatment to the city’s existing lagoon (seen on the right of the photo). (CITY OF PORT ALBERNI PHOTO)
Port Alberni’s new wastewater treatment plant nears completion

Winter Wonderland takes over the Alberni Valley Multiplex this week. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Winter Wonderland returns to Alberni Valley Multiplex for 2021

A U11 Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward slips the puck past a Port Moody defender and into the net during a tournament in Port Alberni on Nov. 27. Alberni ended up winning the game 22-1. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni wins bronze in U11 hockey tournament