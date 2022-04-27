Letters

LETTER: 7 a.m. is too early to start garbage pickup in Port Alberni

City should start after 8 a.m., says someone at beginning of pickup route

To the Editor,

I am one of the first houses that gets garbage picked up at seven o’clock in the morning in Port Alberni. I have become used to the fact that starting this early is really inconvenient. Maybe the city could start working at eight or nine o’clock like the rest of the world?

I have become used to the fact that I must store my garbage in the back of my house and I’m not allowed to put it out the night before, this even though bears are more likely to get into my garbage at the back of my house than down the front.

I find the new system of garbage pick up to be equally if not more frustrating. I think a better system than garbage every other week, and recycling every other week, and organics every single week would be to pick up garbage every week and alternate the other two. Let’s face it: they all stink if left for two weeks, but especially garbage.

I pay for the garbage pickup in the city and I often have to take bags to the dump. I think the town would improve greatly if people who are civil servants finally realize that they are there to serve the public.

Cathy McLean,

Port Alberni

GarbageMunicipal GovernmentPort Alberni

Previous story
LETTER: For some community members, ‘worth’ is measured differently
Next story
EDITORIAL: Enough is enough

Just Posted

A plot of city-owned land located at 3027 and 3037 Second Avenue. CMHA has proposed a housing development on this land. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Supportive, affordable housing pitched for city-owned lot in Port Alberni

A close-up of a piece of artwork on display at the Rollin Art Centre. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
ARTS AROUND: New exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre captures moments through children’s eyes

North Island College student Sally Enns samples kelp as part of a research project with the Kwiakah First Nation. Kelp production research is one of the projects funded by a new research grant from NSERC. (PHOTO COURTESY NIC)
$679,000 grant means more field work for NIC student researchers

Creeker’s Corner, the new park at Beaver Creek Community Hall, has a farmyard theme. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Beaver Creek Hall to get new washrooms accessible from outdoors