LETTER: Access to Port Alberni’s pool is too restricted, says writer

Echo Pool has been around for 51 years, and is the only pool that age that has not been replaced in B.C. AV NEWS FILE PHOTO

To the Editor,

Re: Time for city to get serious about new pool, Editorial, March 3.

Thank you for your March 3 editorial outlining Port Alberni’s need for a new pool.

I understand in the past monies have been spent on feasibility studies and funds from the Alberni Valley Community Forest were in place to do this. The fact the funds were re-directed by council at the time speaks to the on-going issue of under-valuing the importance of the pool to our community by council.

This is evidenced by current cutbacks in hours resulting in Saturday closures, a family time. Reservations are required and opened at midnight (Sunday, March 7). By 1:15 a.m. many of the slots were close to full.

Making a reservation at our community pool should not be like buying Rolling Stones tickets! Access is vital to many.

Jillian Mayne,

Port Alberni

