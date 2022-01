I believe the ACRD directors should look at the tremendous increase in taxes…

To the Editor,

RE: ACRD ponders waste collection in rural areas, Jan. 19

I believe the ACRD directors should look at the tremendous increase in taxes and look at all possible ways of cutting back.

My ACRD taxes went from $107.66 in 2016 to $451.95 in 2021. This does not include the fire department or water. I do not believe there are many people who received wage increases of that format.

Pete Devries,

Port Alberni

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District