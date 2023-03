The directors must take whatever measures it takes to hold to last year’s budget…

To the Editor,

Last year our ACRD taxes increased by some 23 percent. This year, the directors are proposing another major increase, the reason being inflation, etc. It so happens that these very same costs must be absorbed by businesses, wage earners and pensioners without the ability to pass them on.

The directors must take whatever measures it takes to hold to last year’s budget. If you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem.

P. Devries,

Port Alberni

