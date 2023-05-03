LETTER: ACRD’s role, funding for Echo Aquatic Centre unclear to writer

The Echo 67 Aquatic Centre is nearing the end of its service life, and many people in Port Alberni want to see a new pool. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

To the Editor,

On the front page of the April 26, 2023 Alberni Valley News are the words, “The regional district has started working on the replacement of the Echo Aquatic Centre.” Maybe someone can explain this to me when the Echo Aquatic Centre became a regional district facility?

The fact of the matter is the Aquatic Centre is not a regional district facility, and never has been, although the City of Port Alberni would like rural taxpayers to open up their wallets to pay for a city facility.

Why is the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District spending money and staff time on a City of Port Alberni facility?

When are we going to have a referendum on this before we are dragged into it?

I was told by our Beaver Creek director that the City of Port Alberni could force an alternate approval process on the rural areas, instead of a full referendum.

The alternative approval process requires that 10 percent or more of the eligible electors must sign and submit response forms in opposition to the proposed initiative to require the local government to obtain assent of the electors.

There is no way that the City of Port Alberni can force this method on rural areas to fund a city facility, and if our rural directors in Beaufort, Cherry Creek, Sproat Lake, and Beaver Creek don’t demand a full referendum, it will be nothing less than a complete betrayal of the property taxpayers of the rural areas.

Rural taxpayers must keep in mind that this proposed facility will cost millions and like all capital projects these days will likely be millions over budget, and hundreds of dollars more on our already bloated taxes, at a time that many of our taxpayers are struggling to feed their families, pay their bills, and keep a roof over their heads.

Tom Gowan,

Port Alberni

(Editor’s note: City officials first approached the ACRD in taking a leadership role on the pool replacement project in 2017. An agreement in principle was reached in late 2019/ early 2020. Both entities, with the ACRD as lead, have been working toward a feasibility study since March 2021.)

