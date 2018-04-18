LETTER: Alberni city councillor deserves notice for his stance on pay raises

Councillor Denis Sauve was the only exception that didn’t belly up to the trough

To the Editor,

Rosalind Chapman’s April 11th letter to the Alberni Valley News re: Port Alberni city council’s conflict at voting themselves a pay-raise was right on except that, according to an article in the March 28 AV News, not all council members supported the motion.

Councillor Denis Sauve was the only exception that didn’t belly up to the trough.

Let’s please give credit where credit is due and encourage other like-minded people to run for next city council as most members of this one should consider themselves on notice.

Liz Stonard,

Port Alberni

(Editor’s note: A point of clarification: While Coun. Sauve expressed his opposition to council’s pay raise in a conversation following the March 26 council meeting, he did not vote on the motion. An abstention is considered a vote in favour.)