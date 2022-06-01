LETTER: Alberni District Secondary School deserves kudos for its performance of ‘Annie’

To the Editor,

Kudos to those behind the play Annie that was recently performed at Alberni District Secondary School.

I just want to express my thanks for the wonderful performance by the teachers, students and all involved in the play Annie.

my five-year-old great-grandchild sat through the whole show—three hours was pretty long for her and myself. The actors, the music, all of it was wonderful!

The high school should keep doing more plays, and how about being in the July 1 parade? We need music.

Betty Hebert,

Port Alberni

Alberni ValleyLetter to the Editor