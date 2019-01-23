LETTER: Alberni merchants’ changes could improve accessibility uptown

Thank you to the Uptown Merchants Association for your advocacy…

To the Editor,

Re: Uptown merchants want to change perceptions, Dec. 26.

Thank you to the Uptown Merchants Association for your advocacy to make the Third Avenue corridor more pedestrian friendly. Thank you also to the Alberni Valley News for the story in the paper last week (Dec. 26, 2018). I was very encouraged to read that the Uptown Merchants are calling for increased lighting, reduced vehicular speeds, and the possibility for one lane traffic to replace the existing two-way street on Third Avenue.

These changes are similar to those put forward in the city’s 2014 Active Transportation Plan where “Third Avenue, make it single lane with bike lanes” is a direct quote as recorded through the public consultation for the plan. In the ‘Review of the Active Transportation Plan’ conducted last year 30 km zones were recommended.

Together these changes could do wonders for the area. If Uptown is good for pedestrians and cyclists it will be good for business. It will be good for safety too.

Sarah Thomas,

Port Alberni

Previous story
COLUMN: Four questions on the B.C. economy in 2019
Next story
LETTER: ‘Silent majority’ of voters support the status quo

Just Posted

Divers explore the deeps of Sproat Lake using vintage equipment

Heritage Hard Hat Divers will have a maritime heritage exhibit in Port Alberni

Home care complaints up 45% on Vancouver Island

Number of home care hours delivered down 6%, complaints up 45 %

Alberni group focuses on stigmatization as biggest barrier to opioid crisis

Community session planned to raise dialogue on opioid crisis response

Cherry Creek firefighters mourn former deputy chief

Brian Brick is the second Alberni Valley firefighter to die of work-related cancer in January

Port Alberni Black Sheep lose ‘must-win’ game against UVic

Black Sheep lose spot in TC Cup Finals

VIDEO: Here’s what the B.C. legislature officers are accused of buying

Personal trips, purchases, alcohol and more laid out in 76-page report by Plecas

B.C. dairy farmers say milk cup is half full in new Canada Food Guide

Despite what seems like a demotion, B.C. Dairy Association insists its inclusion is still integral

$20K pay gap between women, men in Canadian tech jobs

The report defines tech workers as people either producing or making extensive use of technology, regardless of industry

Catholic student says he didn’t disrespect Native American

Many saw the white teenagers, who had travelled to Washington for an anti-abortion rally, appearing to mock the Native Americans

Former Blue Jays ace Roy Halladay voted into Baseball Hall of Fame

M’s legend Edgar Martinez, Rivera, Mussina also make the grade

Why would the B.C. legislature need a firewood splitter?

First sign of police involvement in investigation of top managers

New Canada Food Guide nixes portion sizes, promotes plant-based proteins

Guide no longer lists milk and dairy products as a distinct food group

Judge annuls hairdresser’s forced marriage to boss’ relative

Woman was told she’d be fired if she didn’t marry boss’s Indian relative so he could immigrate here

U.S. confirms it will ask Canada to extradite Huawei executive

China continues to protest the move

Most Read