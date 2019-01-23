LETTER: Alberni merchants’ changes could improve accessibility uptown

To the Editor,

Re: Uptown merchants want to change perceptions, Dec. 26.

Thank you to the Uptown Merchants Association for your advocacy to make the Third Avenue corridor more pedestrian friendly. Thank you also to the Alberni Valley News for the story in the paper last week (Dec. 26, 2018). I was very encouraged to read that the Uptown Merchants are calling for increased lighting, reduced vehicular speeds, and the possibility for one lane traffic to replace the existing two-way street on Third Avenue.

These changes are similar to those put forward in the city’s 2014 Active Transportation Plan where “Third Avenue, make it single lane with bike lanes” is a direct quote as recorded through the public consultation for the plan. In the ‘Review of the Active Transportation Plan’ conducted last year 30 km zones were recommended.

Together these changes could do wonders for the area. If Uptown is good for pedestrians and cyclists it will be good for business. It will be good for safety too.

Sarah Thomas,

Port Alberni