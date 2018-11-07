LETTER: Alberni resident says enough is enough with overdose prevention site clientele

The consequences of its existence are my new reality

To the Editor,

Re: Overdose prevention site’s a problem, Letters, Oct. 31.

Call it what you will, overdose prevention site or safe injection site, the consequences of its existence are my new reality.

I have lived in my home for over 20 years, raised three children and taken pride in my neighbourhood but this past year things have changed. We have had to deal with an onslaught of unknown and unfamiliar foot traffic, trespassing, attempted vehicle thefts, a break and enter to our home and other numerous confrontations on and around our property.

It is becoming a daily battle to protect our home and belongings and I connect it directly to the injection site.

When did civil society become so unbalanced that whole neighbourhoods are now constantly dealing with and held hostage to these drug addicts and their actions?

I am losing my compassion, tolerance and patience in the process. Enough is enough!

C. Berry,

Port Alberni

