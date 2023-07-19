Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email, or the postal service. (Black Press Media)

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email, or the postal service. (Black Press Media)

LETTER: Alberni Valley is not unique with single access in and out

We live on an Island with many communities in same position, says writer

To the Editor,

I was reading in the July 5 AV News that the City of Port Alberni and the first nations of the west coast are again going to press the B.C. government for a second route out of Port Alberni following the recent closure of Highway 4 due to the Cameron Lake fire. This article got me thinking about all of the other communities on Vancouver Island that have only one route to access the southern portion of the Island where most critical health services are.

We live on an island that is covered with forest and there is always the risk of a fire that might cut off road access. Look at a map of the Island and you will see that Gold River, Tahsis, Zeballos and most of the communities north of Campbell River along Highway 19 have only one way out. It would take billions of dollars to build second access to all of these communities.

I would rather see these funds spent on improving our health care and low cost housing on the Island.

Speaking of the proposed second access route from the top of the Hump to Horne Lake, it will do nothing for Ucluelet and Tofino if we have another Taylor River fire like the one in 1967. That fire was out of control for more than two weeks.

Ken Rutherford,

Port Alberni

Alberni ValleyPort AlberniTransportation

