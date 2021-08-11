Have an opinion you'd like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

LETTER: Alberni Valley residents need to be invested in watershed issues

Interference needed to keep forestry companies on straight and narrow, says writer

To the Editor,

As this dumb old logger sits on a stump out here in the Beaver Creek area—where I have lived a lifetime on property that I own—it saddens me to see what is happening to our environment due to the apathy of too many of our Alberni Valley residents. They sit while self-governed logging companies are destroying the watersheds and wildlife habitations, rivers and streams where fish need to spawn to complete their life cycles.

Our Valley will continue to lose until we, the populace of this Valley and area, insist that these certain self-governed logging companies are stopped completely or put under proper control.

Whatever happened to our BC Forest Service, where professional foresters had control of our industry?

Wayne Crowley,

Port Alberni

