LETTER: Alberni voter has questions about airport expansion decisions

Take the time to ask incumbents their record on the airport expansion

To the Editor,

Before you vote in the upcoming City of Port Alberni and Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District election on Oct. 20, take the time to ask the regional incumbents, as well as the city mayor, their record on the Alberni Valley Regional Airport expansion. I know the answer to the following questions, but you should ask them yourselves. CLUE: the real answers are all the same.

• Was the vote to spend taxpayer’s money on this project democratic?

• Has the project come in “on budget”?

• Has it been completed as promised?

• Have the promised economic benefits to justify the expenditure been realized?

• Is there a scheduled airline operating as envisioned in initial reports?

• Was there any consideration for the permanent loss of 150 acres of sustainably managed lands producing real jobs for local people?

• Were all the affected parties that had operated around the airport for many years treated fairly and compensated for their business losses? Have they avoided legal action?

• Did construction avoid significant environmental damage and water pollution to surrounding creeks?

• Does construction continue to be free of a threat to environmental values and endangered species?

• Should I vote for you if you supported this “white elephant”?

Dave McBride,

Port Alberni