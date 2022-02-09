Forget-me-nots adorn a fence in Port Alberni during a previous Walk for Alzheimer’s event. The forget-me-not is the symbol of the Alzheimer Society of B.C. NEWS FILE PHOTO

Forget-me-nots adorn a fence in Port Alberni during a previous Walk for Alzheimer’s event. The forget-me-not is the symbol of the Alzheimer Society of B.C. NEWS FILE PHOTO

LETTER: Alzheimer’s Awareness doesn’t end in January

Our vision is for a province where people affected by dementia are welcomed, acknowledged, included

To the Editor,

Alzheimer’s Awareness Month has drawn to a close, and the Alzheimer Society of B.C. wants to thank people in the Alberni Valley for the role they play in helping us change the conversation about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias – by raising awareness of the disease and challenging the stigma associated with it.

While our vision – for a province where people affected by dementia are welcomed, acknowledged and included – hasn’t changed, the path from here to there may seem a lot more challenging close to two years into a global pandemic. People affected by the disease are experiencing greater isolation and upheaval than ever before. In an increasingly uncertain world, it is so important to show people they’re not alone.

There are people reading this who are concerned about dementia or have recently received a diagnosis. You may be feeling anxious about what lies ahead. We hope you don’t shut yourself off from the people around you. Let them know you’re still here. You can still have an impact in your community and on the world around you. You can share your story, become an advocate, participate in research. It starts with asking for support.

Right now, families affected by the disease are being separated from each other by the restrictions on visitation for long-term care and assisted living introduced on January 1. If you’ve been affected, we encourage you to share your experiences with us by taking a short survey, open until February 21. By sharing your story, you can help advocate for real change. To take the survey, visit alzbc.org.

The conversation doesn’t begin and end with January. We hope that people across the Alberni Valley area and around the province will continue to show support for the people around them who are affected by dementia. We all have a role to play, as volunteers, advocates, fundraisers and supporters. Together, we are working towards our vision.

Jane Hope,

Alzheimer Society of B.C.

