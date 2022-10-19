Send letters to editor@theprogress.com.

LETTER: Aren’t renovations of empty buildings cheaper than tiny homes?

Homelessness solution panned by Port Alberni resident

To the Editor,

Re: ‘Unexpected’ costs threaten progress of Port Alberni’s tiny home village, Alberni Valley News, Oct. 12, 2022

Tiny houses (pods) to the best of my knowledge are very expensive—like, very.

With all the old RVs around why couldn’t those be used as alternatives?

READ: ‘Unexpected’ costs threaten progress of Port Alberni’s tiny home village

Better yet, why not convert all the already existing empty commercial spaces and schools into rooms for the homeless?

They all have electricity, heat, bathroom facilities and water. They would need partitions and showers and kitchen additions.

Renovations have got to be cheaper than tiny homes,.

Ruth John,

Port Alberni

Housing and Homelessness

