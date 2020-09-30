LETTER: B.C. is too impatient

The patient ones are the people that are staying home from travelling this year…

To the Editor,

Ninety-nine percent of the B.C. population is impatient, and one percent is patient.

The patient ones are the people that are staying home from travelling this year because of the COVID-19 virus.

They know that COVID-19 will be gone one day, and then—and only then—will they decide to travel again.

Then we have the impatient people. Just because we are in a pandemic, there are no ifs, ands and ors about staying home. Their minds are set on travelling. These people have decided to travel B.C. while staying in hotel/motel accomodations and campsites. They have no one to blame except themselves if they find themselves infected with the COVID-19 virus. They fail to realize the amount of recent escalating COVID-19 cases since they have decided to start travelling.

The one percent of the patient people know that patience is the greatest victory in life, and being patient is keeping them healthy in COVID-19 pandemic. Unbelievable!

Joe Sawchuk,

Duncan, B.C.

