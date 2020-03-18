LETTER: B.C.’s social workers recognized during special week

Social workers across British Columbia will celebrate our profession and the work we do…

To the Editor,

Social workers across British Columbia will celebrate our profession and the work we do during Social Work Week, March 15 – 21, 2020. This year’s theme is “United by Diversity. Strengthened by Inclusion”; values which have long been the cornerstones of the social work profession.

Social workers strive to enhance the worth, self-determination and well-being of individuals, families and communities through the promotion of social and economic justice, and respect for diversity. Social workers play a vital role in our communities, helping people build on their strengths, overcome challenges, and achieve their goals and aspirations.

Across this province, professional social workers are involved in providing services to individuals, families, groups, and communities – including children and youth, seniors, people with physical and mental health concerns, and disadvantaged members of society. We undertake research, policy development, and advocacy to create and improve social programs.

During Social Work Week, social workers pause to celebrate our dedication and commitment to improving the lives of all British Columbians. I invite you to join them.

Dianne Heath, Executive Director &

Michael Crawford, President

BC Association of Social Workers

British Columbia

