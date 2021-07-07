Email editor@federalwaymirror.com

LETTER: Basic income is on its way to becoming reality

A UBI or Guaranteed Liveable Basic Income would be there to support all Canadians

To the Editor,

A year ago, as CERB was implemented to support those suddenly put of work by the novel coronavirus pandemic, more people than ever before realized the benefit of a permanent CERB like support, a Universal Basic Income. Necessity truly is the mother of invention.

Now, Bill C-273 is about to be presented in Parliament as Canada’s first ever piece of legislation for Basic Income.

A UBI or Guaranteed Liveable Basic Income (GLBI) would be there to support all Canadians, young and old, employed and not, from the inevitable shocks and changes that we so often see. Resource communities like here on Vancouver Island would benefit from the stability this would bring, and it would form a key part of Canada’s economic growth and innovation strategy.

Basic income can be a sustainable investment that grows our economy, creates jobs, and supports businesses, while ending poverty, growing the middle class and simplifying government programs.

Please write to your MP and talk to your friends and neighbours about this ground breaking Bill. For more information you can go to: UBIWorks.ca/basicincomebill.

Chris Alemany,

Port Alberni

federal government

