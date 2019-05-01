LETTER: BC Parks drops ‘falls’ and the ball on Stamp River park

I was appalled to see the condition of the road into Stamp Falls Park this long weekend…

To the Editor,

As a lifelong resident of the Alberni Valley, I was appalled to see the condition of the road into Stamp Falls Park this long weekend.

Whoever is in charge of BC Parks on the Island and the corresponding provincial ministry should be embarrassed and ashamed of letting this once iconic tourist attraction and jewel of a park be in such a sad state.

The road has been poorly maintained for years now but this past Easter weekend it was almost impassable in my truck, let alone for those who brought their RVs and vehicles down to the beautiful riverside campground.

When the park was listed as “Stamp Falls Provincial Park”, it attracted tourists from all over the world, especially when the thousands of returning salmon are passing through.

It once had the famous 101 steps down to the pool below the falls but, sadly, BC Parks let it fall into disrepair and closed that trail.

It was also once listed by Vancouver Island Tourism as one of the “must see” attractions along with Butchart Gardens and Long Beach. Now signs at the entrance list it as “Stamp River Park.” Just another park. There are thousands of rivers but few falls and gorges as spectacular and accessible as the Stamp and none with the numbers of fish passing through.

Combined with the Angler’s Trail, this park could once again become a major area tourist generator if managed, maintained and promoted by those in charge.

I would hope someone makes this happen.

Bob Cole,

Port Alberni

Previous story
COLUMN: Are B.C. communities in boom?

Just Posted

Port Alberni Community Wellness fair offers multiple steps to healthy life

From sports teams to vendors, draws and exhibits, check it out

PAC RIM ACTIVE: Costa Rican tour reveals national park gem

Outdoor writer sees similarities between Costan Rican park and west coast of Vancouver Island

Wildfire ‘ignition zones’ surround Sproat Lake Hall

Learn how firefighters are dealing with them at Fire Smart Day on May 4

Ucluelet hires first full-time fire chief

Rick Geddes is well-known as Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Dept. deputy chief

Port Alberni workers remember those who have died on the job

Alberni Valley fire chief speaks of job dangers that claimed two colleagues in 2019

WATCH: Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Looking at buying an electric car? New federal rebates kick in May 1

Nine electric cars and 13 plug-in hybrids are eligible

Jason Kenney urges feds to scrap oil tanker ban bill on B.C. north coast

Kenney believes the bill is unconstitutional because it only affects oil coming from Alberta oilsands

WikiLeaks’ Assange gets 50 weeks in prison for bail-jumping

Julian Assange’s seven years in the embassy had cost British taxpayers 16 million pounds

‘Besieged’ B.C. farmland needs protection from oil and gas sector: report

Agriculture Ministry released final report that makes 32 recommendations

Cowichan’s first wildfire of the season extinguished near Lake Cowichan

Authorities hoping for wet spring

Man who robbed three Nanaimo banks gets eight years in jail

Daniel William James Harlow robbed TD Canada Trust in Nanaimo on Feb. 17, 2018

Electric bikes OK on B.C. mountain trails

But each city can make own regulations on e-bikes.

Vancouver Island MPs fight for coastal fishery

Gord Johns says if the federal government can find billions of dollars… Continue reading

Most Read