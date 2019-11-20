LETTER: BCHL Bulldogs deserve more fans’ support

To the Editor,

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have played half of their games for the season—unfortunately, the average attendance is only about 950. I know there are more hockey enthusiasts in the Alberni Valley than that. It would be nice to see a few more people at the games as the team responds to the support of the fans.

It’s nice to see all the rink boards displaying sponsors’ logos and the walkway looks good with the pictures of the players and the “Home of the Dawg Pound” sign. The “green dancer” that performs after a home team goal is fun.

Thanks to Dave Michaud and Keycorp Sports and Entertainment for making our team financially stable. Thanks to our new coach, Joe Martin, for bringing out the best in the players and turning them into winners.

To the many fans that have not been coming to the games, you’re missing some excellent hockey. Do come out and support our “Dawgs”.

Hilda Stern,

Port Alberni