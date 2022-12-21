Letters to the editor.

LETTER: Bell-ringer appreciates Salvation Army and the ways it helps people

To the Editor

To the Editor,

I appreciate the wisdom of the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Port Alberni for accepting only two containers of donated household items, per person, per day. By limiting everyone, the thrift store does not discriminate or pass judgment on people’s donations. I commend them for their thoughtfulness.

Unfortunately, items that cannot be sold or used cost the Salvation Army sorting, storage and disposal fees.

When I stand in the cold and ring the Salvation Army kettle bells, I don’t like to think of the money used for disposal fees. I prefer to remember the people standing in line to collect a Christmas hamper.

Grace de Brentani,

Port Alberni

