LETTER: Break free from addictions

To the Editor,

It’s staggering, how many kinds of addiction exist.

It would be too easy if it was just drugs, booze and cigarettes.

The hardest part of breaking a habit is wanting to break it.

We get addicted for a reason. Often, perhaps too often, things that start out as just a normal part of our life at some point cross the line and morph into an obsessive, compulsive, out of control thing.

It’s the euphoria we’re chasing, the high that makes everything else eventually fade off to a senseless oblivion.

The thing about addiction is, it never ends well. The sad truth is that eventually, whatever it is that was getting us high, stops feeling good, then starts to incapacitate and injure us and our loved ones.

Still, there is a saying that we don’t kick the habit until we hit rock bottom. But how do we know when we are there? Where is rock bottom anyway? Because no matter how badly a thing is hurting us, sometimes, letting it go hurts even worse.

Someone told me once things can always get worse no matter how down you are, there is always a deeper pit with its attached equally miserable and pathetic despair.

Why not simply come to the bare faced conclusion that it is time to end the cycle of addiction now. To shake off the demons and realize we have a God-like gift… our free will. After all, we were never meant to be dependent and controlled like that. Get free, stay free, be free.

Joe van Galen,

Port Alberni

Previous story
LETTER: Reconciliation must be a joint effort, say Western Forest Products, Huu-ay-aht First Nations

Just Posted

Late eye doctor remembers his Port Alberni roots with large donations

EJ Hughes painting, $100K donated to city and community foundation

TOTEM 63: Armada boys rely on size, skill for Totem tournament

ADSS senior boys will be kicking off the tournament on Thursday, Jan. 11

Alberni council considers rezoning instead of evicting business from fairgrounds

Eviction notice extended for Alberni Paving while OCP, rezoning is considered

Port Alberni’s New Year’s baby makes surprise appearance

Hugo Patrick Ross wasn’t supposed to arrive in this world until Jan.… Continue reading

PAC RIM ACTIVE: First responders in the backcountry

Volunteers keep people safe in the outdoors

WATCH: Port Alberni takes the plunge

Port Alberni rang in 2018 with a dip in the Alberni Inlet during the annual Polar Bear Swim

Reconciliation hits stage, screens with touring production

Global audience invited to interact with Vancouver cast in final production this March

Pilot ordered to pay Air Canada $36,000 in fraudulent ticket scheme

Incidents date back to 2012, when Sensors Quality Management Inc. operated a “mystery shopper” program

Mistaken for Olivia Newton-John’s boyfriend

Manitoba man confused for boyfriend of Olivia Newton-John

Province raises homeowner grant to $1.65 million

Eligible homeowners must apply for the grant each year. To be eligible, the home must be used as the owner’s principal residence

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

Flu outbreak at care facilities on Vancouver Island

Island Health asks those who are ill to not visit hospitals, residential care or assisted living facilities

Wrongfully imprisoned B.C. man denies allegations of assault

Ivan Henry files response to civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted five women

Case against former hostage Joshua Boyle adjourned until Monday

Boyle faces charges including sexual assault, assault and forcible confinement.

Most Read