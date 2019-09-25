LETTER: Canada—and the world—needs climate change champions

This election we cannot afford to vote partisan lines…

To the Editor,

This election we cannot afford to vote partisan lines.

While the national media focuses on decades old distasteful pranks of Mr. Trudeau, the existential threat of climate chaos and other life threatening challenges continue unabated.

Since the 1970s, the world’s scientists, religious leaders and youth (now seniors) have been sounding alarms about our human generated threats to Earth’s capacity to support us and our Earth co-habitants

Beyond climate, we can no longer afford development modes requiring infinite growth on a finite planet no matter how the wealth generated is distributed.

Because the few benefiting from our dominant development mode prevented our taking the necessary transformative action since the ‘70s, we now have less than a decade to collectively achieve it through our elected representatives while doing what we can as individuals.

As Canadian journalist and author Naomi Klein summaries in her latest book “On Fire”, we know what needs to be done, how to do it and have the means to do it.

What we are missing is a vital core of MPs willing and able to work across party lines to achieve authentically sustainable economies which provide more jobs than our current one.

Klein calls such MPs ‘champions’ – no matter their party affiliation.

In the Courtney-Alberni riding, we have a proven ‘champion’ in Tofino businessman Gord Johns.

He works across party lines locally and in Ottawa to achieve concrete results on matters we care about.

Let’s re-elect him so he can continue to be our ‘champion.’

Yvonne Zarowny,

Qualicum Beach

