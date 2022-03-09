Communities across Canada have been showing their support for Ukraine. Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns attended this rally on Douglas Street in Victoria on March 6. (PHOTO COURTESY GORD JOHNS)

LETTER: Canada is ill-equipped to defend itself should world conflict come closer

After two years of everything from COVID-19 to high gas prices, Canada cannot handle another crisis

To the Editor,

Throughout history, egos have caused incalculable tragedy and death. I’m positive that Russian president Vladimir Putin will not stop with the Ukraine. His next target is sure to come, and I’m afraid the world is ill-prepared.

Canada and many other countries are woefully unequipped to deal with the likes of the current Russian despot. It was stated this week by our federal government that we are not equipped to defend our own borders. Northern Canada is virtually undefended, and we find ourselves hoping that the United States will deter any onslaught, but we shouldn’t, by any means, count on it.

Canada’s military is in crisis. Our own Navy contends it needs to be better equipped for maritime and Arctic operations. The Army is sadly lacking in the number of defensive vehicles it owns. The Airforce has been forced to invest hundreds of millions of additional dollars into the CF-18 fighter jet fleet to keep it flying until a replacement can be delivered—late.

During the last two years Canadians have been inundated by crisis after crisis ranging from many issues for Indigenous Peoples, COVID-19, climate control, forest fires, floods, Ottawa truckers convoy, doctor shortages, inflation, tax increases, the current crisis in the Ukraine and subsequent high gas prices.

Whether we want to admit it or not, we are already in crisis mode.

Ron Gobeil,

Parksville

