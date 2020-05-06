(File photo)

LETTER: Canada should look at Switzerland’s political system

We do not live in a democracy…

To the Editor,

We do not live in a democracy. We are overruled and overregulated by a totally incompetent system.

Our so-called elected officials are not listening to us, the people, and are far overstaffed and overpaid. We have too many civil servants who are also overpaid.

We should have a democratic system like the Swiss, where all the elected officials have to follow what the people want or get removed from their positions and go back to work. They don’t collect a pension until they are 65, not like we have in B.C., where they retire at 50 or 55 and collect huge pensions while sitting on their butts.

I wish we could all do that.

In any canton [district] in Switzerland the people who live there do what they want, not what the elected people make them do.

Peter Rueschmann,

Port Alberni

Municipal GovernmentPort Alberni

