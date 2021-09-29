Email editor@federalwaymirror.com

LETTER: Canada’s election system is broken, not democratic

The Black Press support for Canada’s existing electoral process is puzzling…

To the Editor,

Re: Results show democratic process, Editorial, Sept. 22.

The Black Press support for Canada’s existing electoral process is puzzling. This was an election where the second place party became the government. Where the Bloc with eight percent of the vote got almost twice as many MPs as the NDP with 17 percent of the vote. A party with five percent of the vote got no representation at all.

This kind of unfair result happens election after election. Our system is broken. Millions of Canadians don’t get the fair representation we deserve. Our electoral system needs to be fixed in this parliament to make it proportional and democratic.

Jim Wright,

Port Alberni

