LETTER: Canada’s leader has largest carbon footprint of all, says writer

To the Editor,

The biggest carbon footprint award, (if indeed there was one), should really be given to our Prime Minister (Justin Trudeau) for his countless visits to other countries. The cost of fuel on just one of these junkets would enable the average farmer to power all of their farm machinery for almost two years.

Why are there not more of us questioning this horrendous waste of our tax dollars? The associative expenses such as security, hotels, meals, and many other costs would stagger the average Canadian taxpayer.

Why aren’t there more virtual meetings being conducted?

Parliament buildings have much better facilities and security for many of these gatherings. Has government forgotten the term, “lead by example?”

Ron Gobeil,

Parksville

