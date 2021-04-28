LETTER: Capitalism is rampant: just look at housing market

To the Editor,
In regards to house prices, does anyone have the answer why all the prices have gone up?
Someone wrote about his grandfather building a house in 1912. Almost all the people could do that.
When I lived in Victoria in 1975 I made $23,000 a year and owned a house in Colwood that cost $22,000. Most people today make maybe $40,000; they can’t afford to buy a house for $800,ooo. How did we end up here?
I guess capitalism runs our system to no advantage to anybody.
Peter Rueschmann,
Port Alberni