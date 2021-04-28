LETTER: Capitalism is rampant: just look at housing market

In regards to house prices, does anyone have the answer why all the prices have gone up?

Someone wrote about his grandfather building a house in 1912. Almost all the people could do that.

When I lived in Victoria in 1975 I made $23,000 a year and owned a house in Colwood that cost $22,000. Most people today make maybe $40,000; they can’t afford to buy a house for $800,ooo. How did we end up here?

I guess capitalism runs our system to no advantage to anybody.

Peter Rueschmann,

Port Alberni