LETTER: Cat owners need to show more respect for neighbours

If you loved your cat then you would not let them run loose.

To the Editor,

Re: City needs a cat bylaw, Letters, June 24, 2020

I couldn’t agree more with Dave Noble about cats.

And yes, the last time I checked, there are bylaws that owners of cats must adhere to. People say cats kill the rats—not here, they don’t. But they do maul birds, and when the cats get bored with them, they leave them to suffer a horrible death.

Yes, you can train a cat to walk on leash—they do not need to roam. If you loved your cat then you would not let them run loose. And yes, I do have dogs, and they love to chase the cats in their fully fenced yards, both front and back. All the dogs want to do is chase and herd.

Not only do I think cat owners are lazy, they have no respect for their neighbours. Cat owners wouldn’t like it if someone dumped a pile of dog feces in the middle of their lawns. Some put in pet doors so they don’t even have to get up out of their bed or chair.

I have often wondered why dog owners have to pay for a license for each dog they have, but cat owners pay nothing. I have owned many cats and dogs over the years and some lived in the barn and some lived in the house, but they all got treated the same.

Cat owners: please take notice and respect your neighbours. Pick up after your cats. I find it very odd here that the cats don’t dig holes—they just leave it where they do it.

Carole Walker,

Port Alberni