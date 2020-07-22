LETTER: Cats and dogs should be treated equally in Port Alberni

I think the time has come to treat cats in this city as we currently treat dogs

To the Editor,

Re: City needs a cat bylaw, Letters, June 24, 2020

I am writing this because of my building frustration regarding citizens’ lack of common decency regarding allowing their cats to frequent freely over neighbours’ property.

As a long-time property owner I take pride in my little piece of this city and it is becoming more and more difficult to protect it from marauding, free-running cats looking for a bathroom. I wish to state that I don’t dislike cats but I have lost all respect for cat owners who believe my property is the designated bathroom for their cats.

I think the time has come to treat cats in this city as we currently treat dogs. Hence my reason for writing is to implore residents to write city council to consider a bylaw that would finally treat dogs and cats equally. Further to that, if this has been discussed previously, then ask city council as Port Alberni’s ruling body over city business to reconsider this issue.

Ernest Burnett,

Port Alberni

