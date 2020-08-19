LETTER: Cats in Port Alberni are out of control

To The Editor,
Re: Wanting a cat bylaw is not hating on cats, Letters, July 29, 2020
I couldn’t agree more with Dave Noble’s comments. The cat problem in my neighborhood in South Port has gotten out of hand.
The last straw happened this past week when I took my motorcycle out of storage for the summer. I parked my bike in my totally fenced yard with a cover on it. One of my neighbours’ cats climbed up under the cover, clawed up my brand new seat and sprayed on the bike. Now I’m out $500 and I’ve had it.
If the city won’t do something about this, then I will start trapping cats and turning them into the SPCA. Maybe monetary loss is the only thing that will faze these people. Enough is enough.
Barry Dobrensky,
Port Alberni