LETTER: Cats in Port Alberni are out of control

Now I’m out $500 and I’ve had it…

To The Editor,

Re: Wanting a cat bylaw is not hating on cats, Letters, July 29, 2020

I couldn’t agree more with Dave Noble’s comments. The cat problem in my neighborhood in South Port has gotten out of hand.

The last straw happened this past week when I took my motorcycle out of storage for the summer. I parked my bike in my totally fenced yard with a cover on it. One of my neighbours’ cats climbed up under the cover, clawed up my brand new seat and sprayed on the bike. Now I’m out $500 and I’ve had it.

If the city won’t do something about this, then I will start trapping cats and turning them into the SPCA. Maybe monetary loss is the only thing that will faze these people. Enough is enough.

Barry Dobrensky,

Port Alberni

CatsPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUINN’S QUIPS: Memories build up on bulletin board of life

Just Posted

BIZ BEAT: Alberni businesses moving forward during COVID-19

Young entrepreneur starts up t-shirt sales

High call volumes cause delays for Island Health’s COVID-19 call centre

Increased cases, technical difficulties cause 60 to 90-minute phone waits for some callers

QUINN’S QUIPS: Memories build up on bulletin board of life

Oh, my office bulletin board is full of reminders and schedules, but it is also full of memories

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs add young forward from Port McNeill

Bulldogs add youth to veteran lineup with Ethan Bono, Kobe Assam

Port Alberni ‘Fitness FUNdraiser’ collects nearly $1,000 for frontline workers mental health

Lisa Duncan and Brooke Pighin created a “boot camp” event to raise funds for Legacy Place Society

B.C. records 83 new COVID-19 cases as health officials warn of community exposures

Province did not have any new deaths due to the virus

More than 3,000 homes on alert as wildfire near Penticton grows to 1,000 hectares

The blaze north of Okanagan Falls has caused the evacuation of 319 homes

B.C. judge rejects man’s bid to stop RCMP from destroying Pickton evidence

Mounties have hundreds of items in storage linked to the probe of serial killer Robert Pickton

Canada’s first Aquaculture Act enters new phase of consultation

Fisheries minister promises act will respect B.C.’s jurisdiction over land management

VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urges Canadians to take online class on Indigenous history

Schitt’s Creek star says 2020 has taught him the importance of relearning history

B.C. man pleads guilty to beating blind, partially deaf dog

Dog was adopted into a ‘wonderful home’ after the attack

Canadians are spending more time in bed – but sleeping less – due to COVID stress: poll

Study by Leva Sleep found that British Columbians are disproportionately worried about a second outbreak

B.C. wolf kill continuing into 2021 to protect caribou herds

Protests continue over cow moose hunt to reduce prey

B.C. imports 99 million kilos of American onions. Why?

About four per cent of the onions consumed in B.C. are grown in the province

Most Read