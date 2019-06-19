LETTER: Change needs to happen now for our grandchildren’s future

To the Editor,

We are all in this together. Our children and grandchildren will need our help to react to the inaction of provincial and federal government inertia.

Replacing your well aged car? Buy an electric car or a used electric one. Their batteries will outlive many of us. And there are no oil changes or mufflers to replace in an electric. With Site C expecting to result in much higher electricity costs, invest in solar on your roof. They last more than a lifetime, and your children and grandchildren will benefit from your foresight and the increased value of your home when sold after your passing.

Enjoy driving by gas stations for the rest of your life — you will never want to return to ICE vehicles. And enjoy the savings of both these options providing tax free returns on your investments for years to come.

Our $$ savings annually is greater than any bank can provide in interest and its tax free. Have some fun and drive electric.

Dianne Eddy,

Bowser, B.C.