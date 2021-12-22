Mary Clare Massicotte, left, her husband Ron Adams and Ellen Frood from the Community Action Team admire the CAT window that is part of the Trees of Hope fundraiser on Third Avenue at Mar Street. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

LETTER: Christmas windows a beautiful return to a Port Alberni tradition

It’s especially pretty at night…

To the Editor,

I was very impressed by the Christmas trees displayed in the windows at the old Woodward’s (now Coulsons’) building. A lot of work went into this—great job, don’t miss it. It’s especially pretty at night. And don’t forget to vote for your favourite!

Also, please note the challenge to all Sunshine Club members to donate what they can to the West Coast General Hospital Foundation’s Emergency Dept. fund at the hospital.

Margaret Bowen,

Port Alberni

Editor’s note: The public may vote for their favourite entry in the Trees for Hope windows by scanning a QR Code with their cellphones or by voting in person during regular business hours at RBC on Third Avenue and the Coulson Group office in Chances RimRock Gaming Centre on Cherry Creek Road.

