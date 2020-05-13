LETTER: Citizens need help before corporations

To the Editor,

As always, the lives of Canadians should be foremost in the minds of the ones that govern this country. I have both my parents in long-term care with dementia, young grandchildren, and children that are depending on our government to do what is right for the future.

Please do not give bailout money to big oil companies when we have many, many people that need our help now just to survive. These are harsh times and as in our household we try to help where we can, but there are limits to our contributions.

Please do what is right and moral and look after the citizens of this country before big companies.

They will survive for another time, the ones who need our help now will not.

Teresa Thompson,

Port Alberni

