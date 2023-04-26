LETTER: City cash better spent on full-time traffic enforcement, says writer

Instead of changing two deadly Port Alberni intersections, writer says hire more RCMP

To the Editor,

RE: City prioritizes funding for ‘dangerous’ intersections, AV News, April 19.

The City of Port Alberni wants to spend $410,000 to “make things safer for cyclists and pedestrians” by “street line painting and signal improvements” at two intersections. What a waste of my tax dollars. I very much doubt it will resolve the problem, and what about the many other “danger areas?”

Might I suggest having the RCMP slow traffic down to something close to the maximum speed limits. Handing tickets to speeders, dangerous drivers and people running yellow/red lights may be a solution.

I bet for $410,000 we could hire an RCMP officer for full-time traffic enforcement and the fines could cover his/her wages.

R.L. (Dusty) Miller,

Port Alberni

