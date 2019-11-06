LETTER: City of Port Alberni could help bear problem with later garbage pickup time

I like others have just received a notice that states “Bears cannot change but we can” and I agree

To the Editor,

I like others have just received a notice with the Alberni Valley News that states “Bears cannot change but we can” and I agree. So with this in mind I suggest to the City of Port Alberni garbage collectors that they do some changing along with us and start the garbage collection at approx 10 a.m. due to the fact that there are a lot of seniors and residents that are not good sleepers and need their sleep. I personally am one of them, and find it very hard to have the garbage out no earlier than 7 a.m. on collection day.

Handing out $100 fines is ridiculous when if you had stated in the first place that we have to change to prevent the intrusion of bears in our neighborhood, and asked the public for options possibly you could have taken some of the responsibility within your responsibilities also—which personally I do not think will happen.

The City is right, you cannot change the habit of bears, but you can change the habit of how to help it work with a little foresite from the city’s employers (the public). Please review this concern and let’s make it work together.

Dave Noble,

Port Alberni

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Is your community ready for the dementia wave?

Just Posted

Ammonia leak closes Port Alberni hockey rink

Technical Safety BC forces shutdown of ice plant

PAC RIM ACTIVE: An overlooked beach for an off-season walk

China Creek Marina is off the beaten path after the fishermen have gone home

Mike Downie keeps Charlie Wenjack’s story alive

Downie spreads Secret Path message to Alberni Valley schools

Alberni cyclists celebrate new bike repair stations

Three bike fix-it stands have been installed across Port Alberni

École Alberni wins annual elementary school wrestling tourney

Nearly 200 participants compete in four-hour whirlwind event at ADSS

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

BC Lions fire head coach after 5-13 season

No word yet on a replacement for DeVone Claybrooks

RCMP detectives at rural B.C. community of Anglemont after two bodies found

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the deaths are considered suspicious

Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

Charges stem from investigation by the Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit

Canada’s Down syndrome community helps teach Google how to understand speech

The project will help those whose physiological difference make it hard for Google to understand them

30% of minority Canadians experienced discrimination at work: survey

The percentage was higher for Indigenous respondents at 40 per cent

Ammonia leak closes Port Alberni hockey rink

Technical Safety BC forces shutdown of ice plant

Schwartz lifts Blues to 2-1 OT triumph over Canucks

Rookie Quinn Hughes nets Vancouver’s only goal

Racial discrimination complaint against B.C. theatre to proceed

Applications denied to dismiss racial discrimination complaints against theatre, director

Most Read