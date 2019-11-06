LETTER: City of Port Alberni could help bear problem with later garbage pickup time

To the Editor,

I like others have just received a notice with the Alberni Valley News that states “Bears cannot change but we can” and I agree. So with this in mind I suggest to the City of Port Alberni garbage collectors that they do some changing along with us and start the garbage collection at approx 10 a.m. due to the fact that there are a lot of seniors and residents that are not good sleepers and need their sleep. I personally am one of them, and find it very hard to have the garbage out no earlier than 7 a.m. on collection day.

Handing out $100 fines is ridiculous when if you had stated in the first place that we have to change to prevent the intrusion of bears in our neighborhood, and asked the public for options possibly you could have taken some of the responsibility within your responsibilities also—which personally I do not think will happen.

The City is right, you cannot change the habit of bears, but you can change the habit of how to help it work with a little foresite from the city’s employers (the public). Please review this concern and let’s make it work together.

Dave Noble,

Port Alberni