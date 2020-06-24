Should the City of Port Alberni have a cat bylaw preventing cats running loose? One letter writer thinks so. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

LETTER: City of Port Alberni needs a cat bylaw, says writer

To the Editor,

I am an animal lover, but I draw the line at cats that are allowed to roam free.

I have planted many many gardens, and almost each and everyone of them have been desecrated with cat feces.

I watched my neighbour try to better her front yard with floors and new dirt, and I watched a cat dig a hole, drop feces in it and bury it—a substance that kills the garden surrounding it.

I believe there is a City of Port Alberni bylaw that states dogs are supposed to be on a leash, and all feces are to be picked up.

Why isn’t there a bylaw that doesn’t allow cats to run free and leave their feces wherever they want?

This is 2020 and I think it is time we started to get the bylaws for dogs and cats on the same page.

I love animals but the humans are the ones that are responsible for maintaining the animals they keep: dogs on leash, cats on leash, pick up dog feces and the same with cats feces.

Why do we live in a society that has so many laws to keep the human species in control, but let some animals that are regarded as pets to roam freely?

I believe the SPCA has people who drive around and when they see a dog running wild they pick it up and charge owners a fee to get it back, yet they just go ambling on by when they see a cat.

That is ludicrous.

People should get a litter box for their cats’ feces and urine and get a leash to take it for a walk, just like others do for their dogs.

Ninety percent of dog owners pick up their dog’s poop, the other 10 percent are breaking the law; I get it on my lawn a few times a year, lazy owners.

Put your animals on a leash, and pick up their droppings: be responsible.

Dave Noble,

Port Alberni

CatsPort Alberni

