LETTER: City of Port Alberni should prioritize new crossing over quay-to-quay walkway

To the Editor,

RE: City too focused on ‘pie in the sky’ ideas like walkway, Letters, Nov. 17

In the Nov. 17 edition of Alberni Valley News, a letter to the editor suggested that the City Of Port Alberni is prioritizing the wrong projects. We concur wholeheartedly.

The author of the letter, Ernest Burnett, points out that the proposed harbour-to-harbour walkway will generate zero revenue to offset the significant costs of constructing it. It makes no sense to direct precious resources to an undertaking that will, at best, provide residents and visitors with another place to stroll. Particularly since Port Alberni already boasts a plethora of picturesque hiking trails and areas for perambulation.

Rather than funding frivolous endeavours such as the walkway, we should be spending our money on critical infrastructure needs such as a 10th Avenue crossing. This long-discussed and extremely popular venture would help eliminate transportation bottlenecks and pinch points. Improving traffic flows would not only benefit our community economically, it would also make our streets safer. Having lived at the corner of Roger Street and Gertrude Street for six decades, we know all too well that congested intersections lead to frequent accidents.

Our feeling, then, is that we need to focus on addressing foundational requirements and wait until that process is complete before we think about introducing pleasant but ultimately superfluous add-ons.

Shirley and Archie Cardinal,

Port Alberni

