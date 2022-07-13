The remains of the old Somass Sawmill still stand within sight of Port Alberni’s waterfront, where city council is finetuning its vision for the area. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

The remains of the old Somass Sawmill still stand within sight of Port Alberni’s waterfront, where city council is finetuning its vision for the area. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

LETTER: City of Port Alberni’s vision for Somass lands isn’t vibing for one writer

Mayor Sharie Minions said “We’re not letting vocal negativity stop progress.”

To the Editor,

Re: Somass sawmill site ‘a pivotal piece of land,’ Port Alberni Progress special edition, June 8, 2022

In a recent AV News article, Mayor Sharie Minions said “We’re not letting vocal negativity stop progress.” She added, “We have to balance that with being leaders that have a strategic plan with a bigger vision for the community.”

It sounds a bit condescending to say that they have a “bigger vision for the community” than those who ask questions of them. Is it appropriate to categorize those asking questions of this council’s priorities and how our tax dollars are being spent as “vocal negativity”?

This council says their strategic plan and vision is for a vibrant waterfront community. Unfortunately, there are very few details on implementation and the total cost to taxpayers. So far, it’s $10 million for purchasing the mill site and building their “quay-to-quay” path. At the June 13 council meeting, councillor Deb Haggard commented that bids are regularly coming in at double the budgeted amount. With a lot more costs to come, this vision could easily climb to $15-$20 million.

It’s reminiscent of the Port Alberni Port Authority’s plan for Tyee Landing as noted in a July 27, 2016 AV News article: “’We envision a Steveston waterfront vibe here in the coming years,’” port authority board chair Ron Crema said. Adding that the project was designed to give the public greater access to the waterfront.”

Other than a short boardwalk and fuel dock, not much “vibe” there so far.

It seems council is so blinded by their own ambitions to achieve their “vision” they have forgotten the real importance and value of an aquatic centre to a community. Modern centres are all vibrant, providing enjoyment and benefits of being active for all ages year round.

I would compare their approach this way…when you need a new roof for your house but you buy a shiny new car instead.

Randy Fraser,

Port Alberni

Editor’s note: The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District, which has taken point on the aquatic centre replacement project, has issued a request for proposals for a new regional pool feasibility study.

