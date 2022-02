To the Editor,

I just got my current utility bill in the mail today. Actually, I got two utility bills in the mail today. One envelope had page one of my bill and a “City Connect” newsletter. The second envelope had page two of my bill and a “City Connect” newsletter.

Maybe our city council could explain why they must pay for two $0.92 cent postage charged envelopes and two printed newsletters to mail me one bill?

Mark Speed,

Port Alberni

