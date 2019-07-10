LETTER: City’s taxing residents without heart

I was one day late with my taxes due to death in the family and a health crisis…

To the Editor,

I was one day late with my taxes due to death in the family and a health crisis. When I started crying, no one (even with five people behind the counter) offered me a Kleenex. The penalty was $40.

Where do they think that money is coming from? I am in the health sector and have served this community for 20 plus years and have never been late with my taxes.

What is the city doing with that money anyway? The local pool must be 50 years old with no improvements. How about the skate park? There is a pie chart that states $6,902,894 is spent on Parks, Rec & Heritage; I want to see a detailed breakdown of where that money is going.

Transit and Transportation has received $4,198,108. How is it that Ucluelet made improvements to their skate park and their community has benefitted? Nanaimo has that beautiful pool.

I want to see exactly how our money is being spent. I can’t even swim in the pool as it’s too cold. Maybe I’m just over Port Alberni and feeling I’m not getting much for my tax dollars.

Janet Loranger,

Port Alberni