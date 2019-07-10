LETTER: City’s taxing residents without heart

I was one day late with my taxes due to death in the family and a health crisis…

To the Editor,

I was one day late with my taxes due to death in the family and a health crisis. When I started crying, no one (even with five people behind the counter) offered me a Kleenex. The penalty was $40.

Where do they think that money is coming from? I am in the health sector and have served this community for 20 plus years and have never been late with my taxes.

What is the city doing with that money anyway? The local pool must be 50 years old with no improvements. How about the skate park? There is a pie chart that states $6,902,894 is spent on Parks, Rec & Heritage; I want to see a detailed breakdown of where that money is going.

Transit and Transportation has received $4,198,108. How is it that Ucluelet made improvements to their skate park and their community has benefitted? Nanaimo has that beautiful pool.

I want to see exactly how our money is being spent. I can’t even swim in the pool as it’s too cold. Maybe I’m just over Port Alberni and feeling I’m not getting much for my tax dollars.

Janet Loranger,

Port Alberni

Previous story
LETTER: Weather, climate trends are different beasts, says letter writer

Just Posted

Rain doesn’t dampen 26th Charity Golf Classic in Alberni Valley

BC Children’s Hospital, KidSport, Abbeyfield, Bread of Life and Navy League to benefit

MAINSTAGE: Moral battle ensues in Cherry Docs at ADSS Theatre

Central Interior Zone takes the stage in Theatre BC event July 9 in Port Alberni

Port Alberni pitches for provincial food hub in former Port Fish processing plant

BC Ministry of Agriculture offering up to $750,000 for successful applicants

UPDATED: Rock blasting debris shuts down highway between Tofino-Ucluelet and rest of Vancouver Island

Only road in and out of Tofino-Ucluelet closed in both directions.

Giovetti gets game of the day in Alberni golf action

Next Sunday, July 14 will be two man best ball

VIDEO: Thieves in masks smash B.C. store window, take off with mattress

Surveillance footage shows two masked men in hoodies dragging a mattress out of the store

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns of drag from global trade tensions

The decision kept the interest rate at 1.75 per cent for a sixth-straight meeting

Legal pot price as much as 80 per cent more than illicit: StatCan

The cost of a legal gram of weed was $10.65, up from $10.21 in the previous quarter

Girls’ dad wouldn’t communicate, B.C. mom tells murder trial into their deaths

Defence lawyer Kevin McCullough continued his cross-examination Tuesday of Sarah Cotton

Escaped Vancouver Island prison inmates back in custody

Dangerous duo located by off-duty RCMP officer

Rascally rabbits destroy Vancouver Island lawns

City of Parksville says it’s up to individuals to deal with wild bunnies

Young Coquitlam author’s new book tells of lost dog near Williams Lake during 2017 fires

Nathan McTaggart, 13, was inspired to write book after meeting a young Williams Lake fire evacuee

Vancouver Island MLA heading into Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame

Parksville-Qualicum’s Stilwell began athletic career in Winnipeg

Cannabis activist Jodie Emery gets mixed reactions after smoking on BC Ferry

BC Ferries does not allow smoking on its boats, terminals

Most Read