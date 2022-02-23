The wildfire in Lytton, B.C., as seen on June 30, 2021. (@guyatsfu/Twitter)

The wildfire in Lytton, B.C., as seen on June 30, 2021. (@guyatsfu/Twitter)

LETTER: Climate action should put people first

National Day of Action for Just Transition to take place Saturday, March 12

To the Editor,

Last year the town of Lytton burned to the ground and disastrous floods ravaged areas of British Columbia.

Climate science is clear that Canada needs to leave at least 83 percent of oil, coal and gas underground to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of the climate crisis. To do that, we need a bold plan that phases out fossil fuels in a way that puts people and communities first. This is possible with the Just Transition Act that Justin Trudeau promised all the way back in 2019.

If this act is passed urgently, we can take proactive action to prevent climate disasters and improve the resiliency of our communities. A Just Transition act would come with key provisions to guarantee good, environmentally sustainable work, meaning it could create millions of new jobs across the country.

With Members of Parliament back at work, it’s time to pass the Just Transition Act.

On Saturday, March 12 at 11 a.m. at Harbour Quay, Port Alberni residents are invited to join the National Day of Action for a Just Transition.

John Mayba,

Port Alberni

Port Alberni

Previous story
LETTER: Port Alberni city councillors digging themselves a hole

Just Posted

Bill Surry is a well-known and active volunteer in Port Alberni. (PHOTO COURTESY ORLANDO DELANO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Bill Surry is a dedicated and enthusiastic volunteer

Senior girls’ Armada player Natalie Clappis successfully blocks senior boys’ Armada guard Daniel Chin during a scrimmage on Totem Media Day, Dec. 9, 2021, at the Alberni District Secondary School gym. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
TOTEM 66: Basketball tournament returns for March 2022

A firefighter knocks down the flames at a house fire on Redford Street and 17th Avenue on Feb. 22, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Fire crews knock down house fire on Redford Street in Port Alberni

The Port Alberni Bombers celebrate Jaydon Merritt’s goal in the first period of a game against the Campbell River Storm on Dec. 8, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers are playoff bound