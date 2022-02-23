LETTER: Climate action should put people first

National Day of Action for Just Transition to take place Saturday, March 12

The wildfire in Lytton, B.C., as seen on June 30, 2021. (@guyatsfu/Twitter)

To the Editor,

Last year the town of Lytton burned to the ground and disastrous floods ravaged areas of British Columbia.

Climate science is clear that Canada needs to leave at least 83 percent of oil, coal and gas underground to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of the climate crisis. To do that, we need a bold plan that phases out fossil fuels in a way that puts people and communities first. This is possible with the Just Transition Act that Justin Trudeau promised all the way back in 2019.

If this act is passed urgently, we can take proactive action to prevent climate disasters and improve the resiliency of our communities. A Just Transition act would come with key provisions to guarantee good, environmentally sustainable work, meaning it could create millions of new jobs across the country.

With Members of Parliament back at work, it’s time to pass the Just Transition Act.

On Saturday, March 12 at 11 a.m. at Harbour Quay, Port Alberni residents are invited to join the National Day of Action for a Just Transition.

John Mayba,

Port Alberni

