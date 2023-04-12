Email editor@theprogress.com.

LETTER: ‘Climate Change’ art exhibit bridges gap between facts, feelings

Alberni Valley artists illustrate climate change in variety of ways

To the Editor,

Last year, when I suggested “Climate Change” as a theme for a future exhibition at the Grove Art Gallery at Harbour Quay, I envisioned an opportunity for local artists to explore their feelings about climate change. It has been said that “art can be the bridge between the cold, hard facts of climate change and the emotions we need to feel to actually take action.” The exhibition opened at The Grove at the end of March and the artists have spoken.

In her painting ‘In Autumn Forest’ Sarah Williams celebrates ancient forests. Part of her commentary reads “Ancient Mother, we breath in what you exhale and you in return receive our breath as nourishment. We are united in a never ending exchange of life. We are one.”

Photographer Michael Youds shares three photos he took of climate change activists. Of one, taken at a rally in Kamloops, he writes “the woman silhouetted by the banner is an heroic figure, an ‘everywoman’ trudging through the snow against an icy wind to deliver a strong and urgent statement.”

Artist Chris Doman states that his works ‘Turning Point’ and ‘How on Earth Can I Help,’ “depict the incompatible situations created by our efforts: the endless desire to make life easier versus the problems caused by these so called advances.”

This is a small glimpse of the work of the 23 artists featured at the exhibition.

The exhibition runs until May 26 at the Grove Art Gallery, No. 7-5440 Argyle St. in Harbour Quay. A People’s Choice award will be given. Please come in and choose your favourite work of art.

John Mayba,

Port Alberni

Arts and cultureClimate changePort Alberni

