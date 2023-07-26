The Echo 67 Aquatic Centre is nearing the end of its service life, and many people in Port Alberni want to see a new pool. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Echo 67 Aquatic Centre is nearing the end of its service life, and many people in Port Alberni want to see a new pool. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

LETTER: Collaboration the keystone to pool project

To the Editor,

After attending the open house/workshop focused on the new aquatic centre, there are some concerns regarding this project that have become very apparent to me.

Firstly, it was disappointing to see that there were no city staff or elected officials present at the workshop I attended. This lack of representation raises questions about the level of commitment and involvement from the city even though the ACRD is overseeing the study.

Furthermore, it is concerning that the city has not and is not setting aside any funds for this project. Without proper financial planning and allocation, there is a risk of delays or even abandonment of the project. The city needs to have matching funds to secure any potential grant money. Without it, we will miss out on valuable opportunities for financial support.

Additionally, there seems to be a lack of agreement among the regional partners on how to share the financial responsibility for the new aquatic centre. Some regional areas have already signalled opposition to providing assistance, which further complicates matters.

In order for this project to succeed, it is crucial that all stakeholders work together collaboratively. We need a clear plan in place that addresses these concerns and ensures everyone’s commitment towards achieving our shared goal of a new aquatic centre for the entire region.

It is essential to have this moving forward in order to avoid repeating past mistakes that will result in this new study sitting on the shelf along with the previous one.

The importance and health benefits of a modern aquatic centre for people of all ages can not be overlooked or overstated. We all need to keep the overall benefit to the whole region in mind if we are going to be successful in replacing our 56-year-old pool.

Randy Fraser,

Port Alberni

