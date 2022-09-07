The west side of Kitsuksis Dyke walkway, by Blair Park along Margaret Street in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

The west side of Kitsuksis Dyke walkway, by Blair Park along Margaret Street in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

LETTER: Consider state of city as election approaches

With local elections approaching, we will soon be hearing self-praises and accomplishments…

To the Editor,

With local elections approaching, we will soon be hearing self-praises and accomplishments from those seeking re-election, then promises of greater things to come.

One only has to look around the community to evaluate how well the incumbents have done with maintaining and improving our current assets.

Roads need paving. Sidewalks need replacing. City parks still have not been upgraded with new playground equipment. City trails are overgrown. Reserve funds have been drained. No funds have been saved for a new pool.

Instead, council would rather build a path along the tracks for $7.5 million, which includes $5 million of our tax dollars. It is not near the water and users will have to cross Victoria Quay, Gertrude Street, Roger Street and Stamp Avenue along its path. Will you park at one quay then walk along the tracks to the other and then back?

Comparably, the Kitsuksis Dyke walkway—arguably the most popular and well-used walkway in the city—is actually along water. It has parking at multiple locations providing easy access from many areas. It is a nice loop, quiet and shady, with rest areas and a washroom and you don’t have to risk your life crossing busy streets.

You would think the city would keep it well-maintained. However, regular users know the number of trip hazards, cracks and settling in the walking surface, not to mention the overgrown brush. Nothing has been done for years as far as maintenance or improvements. It took citizen complaints to get some of the overgrown blackberries cut back.

Elections have consequences. We need a council that will work to improve what the city already has for those who live here, and not waste money on trying to be like other cities.

Randy Fraser,

Port Alberni, BC

Port Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
WOLF: Readers cite manners, civility, reasonable debate as ‘lost skills’

Just Posted

“Omen of Death” by Mystery McCarthy. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Mysteries abound at Rollin Art Centre in Port Alberni

The proposed development at the former Fairway Market site on 10th Avenue. (SCREENSHOT)
Development proposed for former Fairway Market site in Port Alberni

The Kinette Food Booth was always crowded at the Alberni District Fall Fair in the 1960s. (PHOTO COURTESY ANN SIDDALL)
Port Alberni’s Fall Fair gets ready to celebrate 75 years

First responders from BC EHS, Port Alberni Fire Department and Alberni Valley Rescue Squad retrieve a woman who had fallen around 30 metres at Stamp River Provincial Park on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (ALBERNI VALLEY RESCUE SQUAD PHOTO)
Tourist airlifted to hospital after falling 40 feet down embankment at Stamp River Provincial Park

Pop-up banner image