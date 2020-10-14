Email editor@federalwaymirror.com

LETTER: Continued closure of Echo Centre is disappointing, writer says

All activities are important to seniors’ well-being and general health…

To the Editor,

I am disappointed at the response from City of Port Alberni’s Parks, Recreation and Heritage department in not opening Echo Centre, therefore putting pressure on the Sunshine Club executive to postpone almost all seniors’ activities until 2021.

My own activity, table tennis, has been played in North Vancouver since June and is being played in many communities on Vancouver Island—Victoria and Cumberland, two of which I am aware. There are strict protocols being observed, which I have forwarded to the Sunshine Club.

All activities are important to seniors’ well-being and general health, particularly as winter approaches when we are unable to exercise outdoors. Let us find a way to open Echo Centre as soon as possible.

Hugh Grist,

Port Alberni

Port AlberniSeniors

