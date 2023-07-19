LETTER: Corporations shouldn’t influence use of AI

ChatGPT first launched in November 2022 and is one of the AI tools currently on the rise. Some of its capabilities include creating human-like dialogue and having the ability to write essays, emails, and articles. (Online Source)

To the Editor,

Are you hearing a lot of talk about Artificial Intelligence (AI) lately? Perhaps you have read about a growing list of experts who are urging caution in the spread of this new age of computation. Or, perhaps you are finding that your current technology providers are increasingly pushing AI functionality on you.

For example, my popular music streaming service is encouraging me to try my own personal AI-generated music podcast. Apparently it’s now ‘all about me.’ Sounds great, right? The friendly home screen on my Windows computer wonders: “Are you curious about ChatGPT and Bing?” Another innocuous arousal of my consumer interest.

Don’t be fooled by the techno-corporate sirens. Friendly invitations to the consumer to open the door and allow AI into their lives are far from harmless. Recent advancements in AI are a complete paradigm shift in society’s relationship with computers. Try and imagine the impact of no longer being able to know that what you are watching, reading, or listening to is real. Our world is about to shift into a completely new ‘post-truth’ era and our relationship to ‘fact’ will be redefined.

Consumers need to be educated and invited to engage in ethics-based conversations about the role of AI in an increasingly fragmented society. Instead, corporate interests are racing ahead of government policy and public education in an effort to dress a wolf in sheep’s clothing and normalize AI in everyday life. Irreversibly interweaving AI into the mainstream through seemingly benign technologies will undermine post hoc government efforts at regulation of the technology.

Don’t allow corporate interests and technocrats to determine our relationship to technology and our very trust in reality. Resist the normalization of AI.

Leonora King,

Port Alberni

AI technologyAlberni ValleyPort Alberni