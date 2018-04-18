LETTER: Council pay raise negligible, says writer

I suspect their rate of pay if converted to an hourly rate would be close to minimum wage

To the Editor,

The recent salary increases voted on for elected city officers amount to approximately $500 a year for the Mayor’s position and $200 a year for councillors. A reminder that all of these positions require frequent evening and weekend work reviewing documents, listening to citizens, attending meetings and events. I suspect their rate of pay if converted to an hourly rate would be close to minimum wage.

Yes, there is a method to ensure these increases are not out of line from similar municipal officers in other cities but comments such as hiring an independent consultant or conducting a citizen vote? Really? At a cost of thousands of dollars?

Jane Armstrong,

Port Alberni