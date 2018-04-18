LETTER: Council pay raise negligible, says writer

To the Editor,
The recent salary increases voted on for elected city officers amount to approximately $500 a year for the Mayor’s position and $200 a year for councillors. A reminder that all of these positions require frequent evening and weekend work reviewing documents, listening to citizens, attending meetings and events. I suspect their rate of pay if converted to an hourly rate would be close to minimum wage.
Yes, there is a method to ensure these increases are not out of line from similar municipal officers in other cities but comments such as hiring an independent consultant or conducting a citizen vote? Really? At a cost of thousands of dollars?
Jane Armstrong,
Port Alberni