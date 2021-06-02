LETTER: COVID-19 rules affect health

To the Editor,

I am 71 and twisted my foot badly. Good news, the emergency room doctor reports, no broken bones but they wrap my ankle and recommend Tylenol for the pain.

The next day I call the hospital to find out where I can get crutches. Someone tells me about the Red Cross lending cupboard; an online search gives me the info that they are only open on Wednesdays and loans are by donation.

I wait until Wednesday, hobbling around on a cane. I get someone to drive me up there and am told they will not do any loans without a doctor’s referral. I am old, limping with a visibly wrapped foot. The doctor I saw was unaware of this rule and during this time of COVID-19 it takes three weeks to book a phone call with my doctor.

Rules are rules but when you get so rigid that you are not able to carry out your mandate of helping people then maybe you need to review these rules. I do not want to fork out money to buy crutches that I will only need for a few days.

Susan Barnett,

Port Alberni