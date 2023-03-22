Pedestrians need to learn how to follow crosswalk rules, says letter writer. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Pedestrians need to learn how to follow crosswalk rules, says letter writer. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

LETTER: Crosswalks aren’t the problem, pedestrian violators are

City needs to start ticketing pedestrians who violate crosswalk rules

To the Editor,

Re: This city needs to get rid of some of its crosswalks, Letters, March 8

It is a good subject that Martha Robinson wrote that the city needs to get rid of some crosswalks, I moved here eight years ago and have been subject to many crosswalk infractions, but I have to say most of them are related to pedestrians at crosswalks with lights.

I cannot count the many times I have almost hit pedestrians that defy you to hit them and give you a dirty look and a finger sometimes as they cross on the orange hand sign at crosswalks, with the flat hand sign meaning wait—that means pedestrians please wait.

We do not have to get rid of crosswalks, we have to deal with pedestrians that violate this method of crossing; it is rampant in this city.

This being our 30th home of marriage in 62 years, we have seen this not only in Port Alberni, but in a lot of towns of this size around Canada.

What we need here is an independent contractor to evaluate the situation. We are a fast growing town because of the real estate market opposed to Vancouver, Victoria, etc. being at a higher market than ours. The letter writer had a good idea, but it’s not substantial for the city of Port Alberni where we live. We definitely do not need to get rid of crosswalks, we need to deal with flagrant violators of crosswalks and start handing out violator tickets.

Dave Noble,

Port Alberni

